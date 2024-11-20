Shenzhou-19 astronauts celebrate 25th anniversary of Shenzhou-1 launch with commemorative video

China's astronauts aboard the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship recorded a video on Wednesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the successful launch of Shenzhou-1, the country's first experimental crewed spaceship launched on November 20, 1999.

The Shenzhou-19 crew members, Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, paid tribute to all the pioneers who have contributed to the country's space exploration efforts in the video.

Shenzhou-1 marked the first step taken by China in turning manned spaceflight from blueprint into reality and laid a strong foundation for the age-old dream of the Chinese nation to navigate the space, said commander Cai Xuzhe in the video, a seasoned astronaut who previously journeyed into orbit on the Shenzhou-14 mission in 2022.

The main goal of the Shenzhou-1 launch was to examine the performance and reliability of the launch vehicle, a Long March-2F carrier rocket, and evaluate key space exploration technology.

The launch of Shenzhou-5 in October 2003 was another milestone for China's manned space program, as the mission successfully sent astronaut Yang Liwei into space, making China the third country to send a man into space after the Soviet Union and the United States.

Shenzhou-19, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China early on October 30. This mission is the 33rd of China's manned space program since the debut of Shenzhou-1.

Since their arrival, the Shenzhou-19 crew has been actively advancing their mission objectives. They have inspected and maintained their extravehicular spacesuits, ensured the operational status of the regenerative life support systems, and monitored the acoustic environment within the cabin, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The astronauts have completed several scheduled medical examinations, including hearing tests, and conducted in-orbit exercises to mitigate the effects of microgravity on the body.

The trio simulated emergency scenarios in collaboration with ground-based researchers and carried out their first comprehensive pressure emergency drill and in-orbit medical rescue training.

On Saturday, the Shenzhou-19 crew received six tons of materials, including 458 kilograms of scientific research supplies, after the Tianzhou-8 cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the space station.

The scientific supplies aboard will support 36 experiments in several fields, including the space life sciences, biotechnology, materials science, microgravity fluid physics and combustion, and the testing of new technologies for space application.