China's railways handle 73,000 tonnes of parcels in 'Double 11' season

Xinhua
  20:29 UTC+8, 2024-11-21       0
China's railways moved 73,000 tons of parcels in mid-November, up 7.4 percent year-on-year, during the "Double 11" shopping peak.
China's railway sector transported 73,000 tons of parcels in the first 20 days of November thanks to the launch of rail express services to cope with "Double 11" online shopping peak season, up 7.4 percent year on year, data from China State Railway Group Co, Ltd showed Thursday.

China Railway has actively adapted to market demand, scientifically allocated transportation capacity, optimized service measures and effectively reduced social logistics costs, it added.

During this year's "Double 11" online shopping peak, over 1,500 high-speed trains with surplus cabin space and express delivery compartments were arranged daily to provide high-speed rail express services, according to China Railway.

A total of 252 normal-speed passenger trains, equipped with luggage cars, operated daily during the same period to provide express services, the group said.

Moreover, China Railway has innovated its services by expanding the "high-speed rail urgent delivery" service which enabled "door-to-door" delivery within four hours, and by deploying convenient drop-off lockers to make it easier for passengers to send items.

First held in 2009, "Double 11" has continued to stimulate robust spending streams in one of the world's largest consumption markets.

