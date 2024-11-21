﻿
TV report reveals dark industry of hidden cameras in hotels

From concealed installations in hotels to live streams sold online, a black market exploited by criminals is endangering personal privacy, exposing victims to a vast audience.
As video technology advances, cameras have become indispensable for security. However, some criminals exploit this innovation, discreetly installing or hacking into cameras to invade personal privacy. Disturbingly, the content is often sold online, exposing victims to a vast audience.

Recent reports by China Central Television revealed an organized black market where "hotel live streams" and similar keywords lure buyers into accessing explicit content. These operations involve intricate setups, from recruiting installers to selling access to live streams and recorded footage.

TV report reveals dark industry of hidden cameras in hotels

An individual online claims he has more than 20 streaming feeds from various hotels for sale.

On a popular social platform, accounts openly market videos tagged as "hotel spy cam" and "real-time monitoring." The cameras, often hidden in inconspicuous places such as air vents or bedside lamps, record high-definition footage, complete with audio.

Once installed, the devices are linked to live streams, marketed as "channels," with some sellers boasting access to over 180 hotel rooms at any given time.

TV report reveals dark industry of hidden cameras in hotels

A screenshot from CCTV's report showing a camera hidden in a box of tissues in a hotel room.

Reporters with BJNEWS.com joined a group of 2700 people and revealed an elaborate installation process. Installers are recruited via social platforms, provided with disguised cameras, and guided remotely during setup.

After installation, they receive lucrative commissions – up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,380) per camera. Devices, often as small as a pea, are hidden in everyday objects such as tissue boxes or mosquito lamps. Many are battery-operated, enabling months of uninterrupted recording.

TV report reveals dark industry of hidden cameras in hotels

A chat group that recruits people to install hidden cameras. The group's manager will post regular updates on how to install them, where to put them and how much the commission is.

A seller explained: "We prioritize high-occupancy hotels or those near university campuses for maximum footage." Videos are sold in groups or as individual channels, with access priced from 400 to 600 yuan (US$82.8).

Sellers often exploit legitimate camera management apps, such as TP-LINK, to stream and share footage. Although these apps are intended for authorized use, they are manipulated to broadcast hidden camera feeds to multiple users. One account can grant access to dozens of people, amplifying the reach of these illicit activities.

TV report reveals dark industry of hidden cameras in hotels

Secretly captured live video feeds can be watched in TP-LINK's app after the seller provides an account and passwords, as well as footage captured in the past 7 days.

When confronted, app representatives said they were unable to detect misuse without user reports and emphasized that their products are designed for household use with visible installations.

The rise of hidden camera installations is fueled by multi-level marketing schemes. Agents recruit sub-agents, creating a chain where commissions are earned at every level.

One agent revealed that he earns 30 percent of revenue, while his superior pockets thousands nightly from sales.

Videos are also packaged for resale, with premium memberships offering curated footage. Advertisements with sensational tags such as "exclusive footage" and "high-definition with audio" lure buyers, further fueling demand.

TV report reveals dark industry of hidden cameras in hotels
BJNEWS.COM.CN

Pre-recorded videos from hidden cameras in hotels on offer, with claims of more than 2,600 video clips. The owner of the group charges a few hundred yuan to join.

The menace of hidden cameras is not confined to public spaces. Hacked home cameras have also become a target. Weak default passwords and unprotected networks allow hackers to infiltrate personal devices, putting private lives on display.

In 2020, a hacker surnamed Wu was convicted by a court in Beijing for compromising over 180,000 cameras worldwide, including those in private homes. Cybersecurity experts stress the importance of robust passwords and avoiding camera placement in sensitive areas such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

Experts urge hotels and camera manufacturers to adopt stricter surveillance and security measures. Regular inspections and mandatory password changes for devices are recommended to prevent unauthorized access.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
