3 injured, 1 trapped in south China house collapse
20:33 UTC+8, 2024-11-21 0
Three people were injured and another one was trapped in a house that collapsed on Thursday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to local authorities.
The collapse occurred at around 3pm on Thursday in Da'an Town of Pingnan County, the county government said.
Rescue work is underway.
