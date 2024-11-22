China implementing unilateral visa-free policy for 29 countries: foreign ministry

China has implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 29 countries, including France and Germany, as part of efforts to boost international travel, an official with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

The country has achieved full visa exemption with 25 countries, said Tong Xuejun, an official of the ministry's consular department, at a press conference on measures to promote foreign trade.

In November 2023, the ministry announced a unilateral visa-free entry trial for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia starting Dec. 1, 2023.

Under this policy, eligible individuals can enter China without the need to apply for a visa in advance, with stays of up to 15 days allowed for business, tourism, family visits or simply transit.

China has expanded the trial policy in different batches.

Tong also highlighted measures to streamline the visa application process, mentioning how a 34-percent reduction of items on the visa application form has significantly shortened the time needed to complete the paperwork, said Tong.

China also canceled the need for appointments prior to visa application at all its embassies, expanded the exemption of fingerprint collection, and reduced visa fees by 25 percent, said Tong.

In the third quarter of 2024, China recorded 8.19 million inbound trips by foreigners, an increase of 48.8 percent compared to the same period last year. Among them, 4.89 million were made through visa-free arrangements, up 78.6 percent year on year, according to the official.

The ministry will continue to refine the visa-free entry policy to facilitate cross-border travel, especially for those engaged in business activities, said Tong.