﻿
News / Nation

China's installed power generation capacity up 14.5 pct

Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0
China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.19 billion kilowatts at the end of October, up 14.5 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0

China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.19 billion kilowatts at the end of October, up 14.5 percent year on year, data from the National Energy Administration showed on Friday.

Solar power capacity surged 48 percent to about 790 million kilowatts, while wind power capacity rose 20.3 percent to about 490 million kilowatts.

From January to October, major power companies invested 718.1 billion yuan (US$99 billion) in power supply projects, an increase of 8.3 percent year on year. Investment in power grid projects saw a significant rise of 20.7 percent, reaching 450.2 billion yuan.

China's renewable energy expansion continues to set new records, with over 200 million kilowatts of newly installed capacity for renewable energy power generation in the first three quarters of 2024, accounting for more than 80 percent of total new installed capacity.

China has established the world's most systematic and comprehensive carbon emission reduction policy framework, achieving significant results in energy transition. Total installed capacity of wind and solar power reached the country's internationally committed targets more than six years ahead of schedule.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     