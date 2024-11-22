News / Nation

China issues guideline to promote employment for migrant workers

Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0
China will further promote high-quality and sufficient employment for migrant workers and facilitate their urbanization process, according to a guideline published on Friday.
Xinhua
  22:01 UTC+8, 2024-11-22       0

China will further promote high-quality and sufficient employment for migrant workers and facilitate their urbanization process, according to a guideline published on Friday.

The guideline, issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and nine other central authorities, stressed the need to stabilize and expand employment for migrant workers, while calling for multiple measures to broaden their employment channels.

China will work to enhance working skills of migrant workers, safeguard their labor rights and interests, and improve the long-term mechanism for controlling arrears of wages, according to the guideline.

The country will promote the participation of migrant workers in social insurance schemes such as pensions, medical care, unemployment and work-injury insurance, and will safeguard their social security rights and interests.

China will also promote equal access for migrant workers to basic public services in urban areas, further relax restrictions on urban household registration, encourage migrant workers who wish to settle in cities to do so, and safeguard the legitimate land rights and interests of migrant workers who settle in cities, the guideline said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     