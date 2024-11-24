Ex-champion gymnast faces controversy over provocative dance videos

Former Chinese gymnastics team member Wu Liufang has stirred controversy with her dance videos on Douyin, which are criticized for their revealing outfits and suggestive moves.

Olympic champion gymnast Guan Chenchen expressed disapproval in a comment under Wu’s video, accusing her of "crossing the line" and harming gymnastics' image.

Wu fired back, saying, "Sour grapes." Although the comments have been deleted, the exchange sparked heated online debate.