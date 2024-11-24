News / Nation

Ex-champion gymnast faces controversy over provocative dance videos

  12:45 UTC+8, 2024-11-24
Former Chinese gymnastics team member Wu Liufang has stirred controversy with her dance videos on Douyin, which are criticized for their revealing outfits and suggestive moves.
Ex-champion gymnast faces controversy over provocative dance videos

Wu Liufang posts dance videos on Douyin and has nearly 2 million followers.

Former Chinese gymnastics team member Wu Liufang has stirred controversy with her dance videos on Douyin, which are criticized for their revealing outfits and suggestive moves.

Olympic champion gymnast Guan Chenchen expressed disapproval in a comment under Wu’s video, accusing her of "crossing the line" and harming gymnastics' image.

Wu fired back, saying, "Sour grapes." Although the comments have been deleted, the exchange sparked heated online debate.

Ex-champion gymnast faces controversy over provocative dance videos

Olympic champion gymnast Guan Chenchen and Wu exchange words in the comment section. But the comments have since been deleted.

Opinions are divided: Some argue Wu, who retired due to injuries in 2013, has the right to live life on her terms, while others believe she should preserve her reputation and the sport’s dignity.

Wu, 30, is a former gymnastics champion who has gained nearly 2 million followers on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, where she frequently posts dance content.

In a livestream yesterday, Wu apologized to viewers, stating she may not express herself well verbally but aims to bring joy through her movements.

A decorated athlete, Wu won the balance beam and floor exercise gold medals at the 2010 Doha World Cup and the balance beam gold at the 2010 France World Cup. In 2011, she claimed the balance beam gold at the Ghent World Cup and added several silver and bronze medals in uneven bars and floor exercise.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
TikTok
﻿
