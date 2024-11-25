China issues yellow alert for snowstorms, cold wave

China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for snowstorms on Monday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeast.

From 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, snowstorms will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, the National Meteorological Center said.

Parts of Liaoning will see 20-25 millimeters of snow during the period.

The center has advised pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the snowy weather and urged local authorities to take precautions concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

The center also renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave on Monday, as most parts of central and northern China will see temperatures plunge by 6-10 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.