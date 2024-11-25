﻿
News / Nation

China issues yellow alert for snowstorms, cold wave

Xinhua
  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for snowstorms on Monday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeast.
Xinhua
  11:14 UTC+8, 2024-11-25       0
China issues yellow alert for snowstorms, cold wave
Imaginechina

People walk in the snow in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on November 23, 2024.

China's meteorological authority issued a yellow alert for snowstorms on Monday, with blizzards expected to hit parts of the country's northeast.

From 8am Monday to 8am Tuesday, snowstorms will lash parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, the National Meteorological Center said.

Parts of Liaoning will see 20-25 millimeters of snow during the period.

The center has advised pedestrians and drivers to be extra careful during the snowy weather and urged local authorities to take precautions concerning roads, railways, electricity and telecommunications.

The center also renewed a yellow alert for a cold wave on Monday, as most parts of central and northern China will see temperatures plunge by 6-10 degrees Celsius over the next four days.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     