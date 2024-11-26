Former vice governor of China's Heilongjiang prosecuted for alleged bribery

A public prosecution has been initiated against Wang Yixin, former vice governor of Heilongjiang Province in northeast China, on charges of bribery-taking.

The Heze Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Shandong Province filed the case with the city's intermediate court following an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.

Prosecutors allege that Wang abused his positions in Hainan and Shanxi provinces to secure benefits for others in exchange for bribes described as "extremely large."