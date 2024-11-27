News / Nation

Party chief of Shanghai's Pudong New Area under probe

Zhu Zhisong, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee and the Party secretary of Shanghai's Pudong New Area, is under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission for suspected serious violations of discipline and law, according to the CCDI.

