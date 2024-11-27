China to continue facilitating cross-border travel

China will continue to facilitate cross-border travel, welcoming people from all countries to visit and experience its diverse charm and share in its development dividends, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Mao made the remarks at a recent daily press briefing when asked to comment on China's increasing popularity among foreign tourists and the country's expanding visa-free travel policy.

She said that China has implemented visa exemption policies for 38 countries since the end of last year and now has comprehensive mutual visa exemption policies with 25 countries. It has also taken measures to make work and life more convenient and comfortable for foreigners resident in China.

Chinese cities and provinces such as Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong have improved their mobile payment, bank card and cash services, as well as services that increase the ease of online shopping and transportation for foreign visitors, Mao said.

She also noted that Chinese telecom operators have improved foreign services and launched new packages to make it more convenient for foreign visitors to access 5G networks in the country, and that administrative authorities in various Chinese cities have opened special, one-stop services windows through which foreigners can handle their work and residence permits more easily.

China welcomes people from all over the world to experience its charm and share in the dividends of its development, she said.