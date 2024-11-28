Senior military official under probe: Chinese defense ministry
21:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-28 0
Miao Hua, a member of China's Central Military Commission, has been suspended from duty and is under investigation for a suspected serious violation of discipline.
21:56 UTC+8, 2024-11-28 0
Miao Hua, a member of the Central Military Commission and director of the Political Work Department of the CMC, has been suspended from duty and placed under investigation for suspected serious violations of discipline.
Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference on Thursday that the decision was made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports