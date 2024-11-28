﻿
News / Nation

China sets to build next-generation BeiDou system

China is planning to develop its next-generation BeiDou system which will be technologically more advanced and functionally more powerful, and offer higher quality services.

Three experimental satellites of this navigation system are scheduled for launches around 2027, while network deployment will begin by about 2029 and be completed by 2035.

China is targeting the achievement of critical technological advancements by 2025, as shown by a report released on Thursday at a symposium to mark the 30th anniversary of the construction of the country's BeiDou Satellite Navigation System.

The next-generation BeiDou system will deliver real-time, highly accurate navigation, positioning and timing with precision levels ranging from meters to decimeters, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

Also, the system will provide comprehensive coverage to user terminals spanning from the Earth's surface to the depths of space.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Top ﻿
     