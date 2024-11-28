﻿
News / Nation

First unit of China's Zhangzhou nuclear power project connected to grid

Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
The first power generation unit of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project in Fujian Province began supplying electricity to the power grid after being connected to it on Thursday.
Xinhua
  18:32 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0

The first power generation unit of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project in east China's Fujian Province began supplying electricity to the power grid after being connected to it on Thursday.

This marked a major step forward in the batch construction process of Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor, as China seeks to improve its energy mix and meet its dual carbon targets.

A series of tests will be conducted as scheduled to further verify the unit's performance in a bid to meet the conditions for commercial operation, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation.

The Zhangzhou nuclear power project is designed to have six Hualong One nuclear power units, with a total power generation capacity of about 7.2 million kW. Four units are currently under construction.

The project in the city of Zhangzhou is the world's largest Hualong One nuclear power base and is also where batch construction of Hualong One reactors started.

Presently, 33 Hualong One reactors are in operation or under construction at home and abroad – making it the most popular third-generation nuclear power technology in the world.

Hualong One reactors were designed by two nuclear power giants: China General Nuclear Power Group and the China National Nuclear Corporation.

A Hualong One nuclear power unit generates more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which can meet the annual production and domestic electricity demands of 1 million people in moderately developed countries. This is equivalent to reducing standard coal consumption by 3.12 million tons annually and carbon dioxide emissions by 8.16 million tons per year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     