First unit of China's Zhangzhou nuclear power project connected to grid

The first power generation unit of the Zhangzhou nuclear power project in east China's Fujian Province began supplying electricity to the power grid after being connected to it on Thursday.

This marked a major step forward in the batch construction process of Hualong One, a domestically developed third-generation reactor, as China seeks to improve its energy mix and meet its dual carbon targets.

A series of tests will be conducted as scheduled to further verify the unit's performance in a bid to meet the conditions for commercial operation, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation.

The Zhangzhou nuclear power project is designed to have six Hualong One nuclear power units, with a total power generation capacity of about 7.2 million kW. Four units are currently under construction.

The project in the city of Zhangzhou is the world's largest Hualong One nuclear power base and is also where batch construction of Hualong One reactors started.

Presently, 33 Hualong One reactors are in operation or under construction at home and abroad – making it the most popular third-generation nuclear power technology in the world.

Hualong One reactors were designed by two nuclear power giants: China General Nuclear Power Group and the China National Nuclear Corporation.

A Hualong One nuclear power unit generates more than 10 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year, which can meet the annual production and domestic electricity demands of 1 million people in moderately developed countries. This is equivalent to reducing standard coal consumption by 3.12 million tons annually and carbon dioxide emissions by 8.16 million tons per year.