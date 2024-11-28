﻿
3 wrongfully imprisoned Chinese citizens return from US

  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-11-28       0
Three Chinese citizens, who were wrongfully imprisoned by the US side, have returned to China following unremitting efforts by the Chinese government.
Three Chinese citizens, who were wrongfully imprisoned by the US side, have returned to China following unremitting efforts by the Chinese government, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning confirmed on Thursday.

In response to a related query, Mao told a regular press briefing that this once again demonstrates that China will never abandon its compatriots and will always be their strong support.

Mao said the Chinese side is always firmly opposed to the US suppressing and persecuting Chinese citizens for political purposes, and will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals as always.

Noting that a fugitive who had been on the run in the United States for many years was repatriated this time, Mao said it shows no place can forever be a "paradise" for avoiding crimes.

The Chinese government will continue its fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, and will pursue every fugitive to the end, said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
