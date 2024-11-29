﻿
News / Nation

China expands multi-entry permits for HK, Macao for neighboring city residents

Xinhua
  11:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-29
China's central government has approved new travel policies allowing more frequent visits to Hong Kong and Macao for residents of Shenzhen and Zhuhai.
China's central government has approved new travel policies allowing more frequent visits to Hong Kong and Macao for residents of Shenzhen, Zhuhai, and the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, according to an announcement on Friday.

Starting Dec. 1, 2024, Shenzhen permanent residents and holders of residence permits in the city will be eligible to apply for multi-entry permits to Hong Kong. The permits allow unlimited visits to the city within a year, with each stay capped at seven days, the National Immigration Administration said.

From Jan. 1, 2025, Zhuhai permanent residents will be able to apply for a "one trip per week" permit for Macao. Under the policy, they can visit Macao once per calendar week, with a maximum stay of seven days per trip.

Meanwhile, from Jan. 1, 2025, permanent residents and residence permit holders in Hengqin will be eligible to apply for multi-entry permits to Macao, enabling unrestricted visits for up to seven days per stay within a one-year validity period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
