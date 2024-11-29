﻿
Remains of 43 Chinese martyrs in Korean War buried in homeland

Xinhua
  21:52 UTC+8, 2024-11-29       0
The remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea were laid to rest on Friday in Shenyang.
The remains of 43 Chinese People's Volunteers soldiers who lost their lives during the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) were laid to rest on Friday in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The remains of the fallen soldiers were brought back to China from the Republic of Korea aboard a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force Y-20 transport aircraft on Thursday.

The burial ceremony began at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang at 10 am With the national anthem playing, the guards of honor carrying the caskets of the fallen martyrs entered the cemetery.

More than 300 people, including representatives from central and local authorities, the military, and relatives of CPV martyrs, attended the ceremony.

Since 2014, China and the ROK, in accordance with international laws and humanitarian principles, have completed 11 consecutive handovers of the remains of 981 CPV martyrs who died in the ROK.

About 74 years ago, the CPV crossed the Yalu River and fought alongside the army and civilians of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. After an arduous fight that lasted almost three years, the CPV eventually won the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea. More than 197,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed killed in the war.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
