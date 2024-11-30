﻿
News / Nation

State Council appoints Macao SAR gov't officials, prosecutor general

Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-11-30       0
The State Council, China's cabinet, on Saturday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao SAR and the prosecutor general.
Xinhua
  15:11 UTC+8, 2024-11-30       0

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Saturday appointed principal officials of the sixth-term government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The appointments were made in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR of the People's Republic of China and based on nominations by Sam Hou Fai, the sixth-term chief executive of the Macao SAR, said the State Council in a statement.

Cheong Weng Chon was appointed Secretary for Administration and Justice, Tai Kin Ip appointed Secretary for Economy and Finance, and Wong Sio Chak appointed Secretary for Security.

O Lam was appointed Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Tam Vai Man appointed Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Ao Ieong Seong appointed Commissioner Against Corruption, and Ao Ieong U appointed Commissioner of Audit.

Leong Man Cheong was appointed Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Ho Hou Hon appointed Director General of the Macao Customs, and Chan Tsz King appointed Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The newly appointed officials and the prosecutor general will take office on Dec. 20, said the statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     