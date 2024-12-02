﻿
8 dead after boat capsizes in southwest China

  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-02
Eight people are confirmed to have died after a boat capsized in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.
  17:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-02       0

Eight people are confirmed to have died after a boat capsized in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 am Monday on the Pingzheng River in Congjiang County -- with 13 people aboard the vessel.

Five survivors were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.

The capsized vessel has been identified as a privately-operated boat. Further investigation is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Top ﻿
     