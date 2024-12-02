8 dead after boat capsizes in southwest China
Eight people are confirmed to have died after a boat capsized in southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said.
The incident occurred at around 9:30 am Monday on the Pingzheng River in Congjiang County -- with 13 people aboard the vessel.
Five survivors were rescued and are reported to be in stable condition.
The capsized vessel has been identified as a privately-operated boat. Further investigation is underway.
