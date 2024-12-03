China-Laos Railway spurs regional economic growth

The China-Laos Railway has emerged as a catalyst for regional economic growth three years after its launch, China's railway operator said on Tuesday.

Offering a safe and sustainable operation, the railway had handled over 43 million passenger trips and transported 48.3 million tonnes of cargo as of Monday, according to the China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

The 1,035-km railway, a flagship project within the framework of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, connects China's southwestern city of Kunming with the Laotian capital of Vientiane. It started operation on Dec. 3, 2021.

The railway has significantly enhanced regional connectivity, which, in turn, has facilitated people-to-people exchanges.