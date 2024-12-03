﻿
News / Nation

China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline fully connected

Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline, the pipeline with the largest single-line gas transmission capacity in China, has been fully connected.
Xinhua
  08:29 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0

The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline, the pipeline with the largest single-line gas transmission capacity in China, has been fully connected, the pipeline's operator announced Monday.

The pipeline has also achieved full capacity operation with an annual transmission volume of 38 billion cubic meters, according to China Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Corporation (PipeChina).

As a landmark project of China-Russia energy cooperation, the cross-border gas pipeline has a 3,000-km section in Russia and a 5,111-km stretch in China.

The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub.

The full-route connection of the pipeline significantly enhances natural gas supply capacity and emergency peak-shaving capabilities in densely-populated eastern China. It also marks the completion of the country's eastern energy strategic corridor, said PipeChina.

Since the operation of the northern part of the China section in December 2019, the pipeline has transmitted over 80 billion cubic meters of natural gas, benefiting a population of about 450 million along its route.

The China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline is the third cross-border long-distance natural gas pipeline to supply gas to China, following the China-Central Asia and China-Myanmar oil and gas pipelines.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     