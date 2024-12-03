Giant panda star Fu Bao under close observation after health alert

The China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda reported on Tuesday that Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in the Republic of Korea, is being closely monitored after exhibiting concerning symptoms in Sichuan Province, southwest China.

The panda will be transferred to an inner enclosure for a thorough medical examination to determine the cause of its discomfort.

Visitors to the center on Tuesday morning noticed the panda's unusual behavior and subsequently notified staff.

Born in July 2020, Fu Bao, meaning "lucky treasure" in English, returned to China in April this year and has since lived at the Shenshuping giant panda base of Wolong National Nature Reserve.

The Shenshuping giant panda base covers an area of 150 hectares and is located at an altitude of 1,700 meters in the Giant Panda National Park. With an ideal natural living environment surrounded by mountains and featuring a mild, humid climate, the base is home to over 70 giant pandas.