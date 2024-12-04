UNESCO inscribes Spring Festival on intangible cultural heritage list
23:36 UTC+8, 2024-12-04 0
UNESCO on Wednesday inscribed Spring Festival on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
23:36 UTC+8, 2024-12-04 0
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on Wednesday inscribed Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional new year on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports