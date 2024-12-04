China acts lawfully as Philippine vessels attempt to intrude into Huangyan Dao waters
10:29 UTC+8, 2024-12-04 0
Four Philippine vessels attempted to intrude into Chinese territorial waters off Huangyan Dao on Wednesday and the China Coast Guard (CCG) acted lawfully to control the situation, the CCG said.
Liu Dejun, a spokesperson for the CCG, said that four Philippine coast guard and official vessels attempted to enter China's territorial waters off Huangyan Dao and approached Chinese law enforcement patrol ships in a dangerous manner.
