﻿
News / Nation

China to further facilitate ice-and-snow tourism in northeastern region

Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
China's top economic planner on Thursday announced plans to further advance the high-quality development of ice-and-snow tourism in the country's northeastern region.
Xinhua
  21:49 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0

China's top economic planner on Thursday announced plans to further advance the high-quality development of ice-and-snow tourism in the country's northeastern region.

To attract foreign tourists, Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, will extend its visa-free period for foreigners transiting through the city from 72 hours to 144 hours, according to an action plan released by the National Development and Reform Commission.

This action plan states that China will work to coordinate the visa-exempt transit policies of other areas in the northeastern region with that of Harbin.

The plan is also to actively attract tourists from the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area and other places in China to enjoy winter in the northeast.

The plan notes that localities will be supported in rolling out measures to promote ice-and-snow tourism – including setting up special local holidays.

The plan further stipulates that cooperation with travel platforms will be strengthened.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     