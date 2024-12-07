9 missing in fire at warehouse under construction in Shandong

Nine people have been missing in a fire that broke out at a refrigerated warehouse under construction in east China's Shandong Province on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire occurred around 1pm at the warehouse owned by a local company called Lanrun in the city of Rongcheng as the insulation materials caught fire.

The fire has been brought under control and rescue efforts are in full swing, according to rescuers at the site.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.