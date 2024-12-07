3 killed, 2 injured in central China fireworks explosion
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a fireworks explosion in central China's Henan Province on Friday, local authorities said Saturday.
The explosion happened at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday in a building in Qiansun Village, Weishi County, Kaifeng City, according to the county's emergency management department.
An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.
