9 dead in fire at warehouse under construction in east China
Nine people who were previously reported missing in a fire that broke out at a refrigerated warehouse under construction in east China's Shandong Province have been located and confirmed dead on Sunday morning.
Nine people who were previously reported missing in a fire that broke out at a refrigerated warehouse under construction in east China's Shandong Province have been located and confirmed dead on Sunday morning.
The fire occurred on Saturday at the warehouse owned by a local company called Lanrun in the city of Rongcheng, according to the local emergency management department.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
