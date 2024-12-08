China's legendary Mt. Qomolangma climber Gonpo passes away at 91
21:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-08 0
Gonpo, one of the first mountaineers to summit Mount Qomolangma from the north side, passed away last Thursday in southwest China's Sichuan Province at the age of 91, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
