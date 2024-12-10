China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former agricultural minister
19:15 UTC+8, 2024-12-10 0
China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Tang Renjian, former minister of agriculture and rural affairs of China, for suspected bribe-taking.
19:15 UTC+8, 2024-12-10 0
China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Tang Renjian, former minister of agriculture and rural affairs of China, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Tuesday.
Tang's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision.
The handling of the case is underway.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports