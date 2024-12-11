﻿
News / Nation

3 Giant pandas back in China from Belgium

Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0
Three Belgium-born pandas arrived in the city of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Wednesday morning.
Xinhua
  21:18 UTC+8, 2024-12-11       0

Three Belgium-born pandas arrived in the city of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Wednesday morning.

Upon their arrival, the three pandas – Tian Bao, Bao Di and Bao Mei – were sent to the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda for quarantine. Tian Bao was born in Belgium in June 2016, while the twins, Bao Di and Bao Mei, were born in August 2019.

To ensure the safe and smooth return of the three giant pandas, the center dispatched an experienced veterinarian to Belgium on December 5 to work with local veterinarians on routine health checks and assessments and to accompany the pandas back to China.

The center has arranged enclosures, food and personnel to ensure the three pandas quickly adapt to their new surroundings and smoothly transition through the quarantine period. The pandas will be presented to the public at an appropriate time.

The three pandas were born to Xing Hui and Hao Hao, a giant panda pair who departed from Sichuan to Belgium in February 2014 to participate in a 15-year China-Belgium giant panda cooperation program.

Over the past decade, China and Belgium have worked together to enhance giant panda conservation and research. They have achieved remarkable progress in advancing panda protection and breeding, managing the care and health monitoring of cubs, staff training, scientific research, and public education.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     