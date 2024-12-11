1 killed in south China's residential building explosion
21:16 UTC+8, 2024-12-11 0
One person died in an explosion that occurred Wednesday at a residential building in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.
21:16 UTC+8, 2024-12-11 0
One person died in an explosion that occurred Wednesday at a residential building in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, and no others sustained injuries, according to local authorities.
Local fire and rescue services said they received the report at 2:46pm and despatched 16 fire engines and 80 firefighters to the site in Nanshan District of the city. As of 6pm, the fire had been put out.
The investigation continues.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports