Former Chinese Football Association official sentenced for bribery
10:11 UTC+8, 2024-12-11 0
Tan Hai, former head of the referee management department of the Chinese Football Association, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for bribery, according to a court verdict issued on Wednesday.
Tan has also been fined 200,000 yuan (US$27,800), with his illegal gains to be turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict of the People's Court of Shishou, central China's Hubei Province.
