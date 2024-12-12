﻿
News / Nation

Xi says China, US should choose dialogue over confrontation

Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0
China and the United States should choose dialogue over confrontation, and win-win cooperation over zero-sum games, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  22:23 UTC+8, 2024-12-12       0

China and the United States should choose dialogue over confrontation, and win-win cooperation over zero-sum games, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday in his congratulatory letter to the 2024 gala dinner of US-China Business Council.

In the letter, Xi extended congratulations to the council and all its members, and sent sincere greetings to people from all sectors in the United States who have been caring for and supporting business cooperation between the two countries.

Noting that the China-US relationship is one of the most important relationships in the world, Xi said it concerns not only the immediate interests of the Chinese and American peoples, but also the future of and destiny of the entire humanity.

Xi said both countries stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, adding China is prepared to stay in communication with the United States to expand cooperation, manage differences, continue exploring the right way for the two countries to get along with each other in the new era, and realize long-term, peaceful coexistence on this planet to the benefit of the two countries and the world at large.

Economic and trade relations are an important part of bilateral relations, Xi said, noting the interests of the two countries are closely intertwined, and the room for cooperation is infinitely vast.

The two sides should properly handle differences through equal-footed consultation, and make the pie of cooperation bigger based on their complementary advantages, said the Chinese president.

The success of one side should be an opportunity rather than a challenge for the other, and one's achievement should help rather than hinder the development of the other, he added.

Xi said openness is a key driving force for human civilization and progress, adding it is the only path toward prosperity and development for every country.

Reform and opening up is a historic process in which China and the world achieve development and progress together, he said, adding a few months ago, the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China adopted a comprehensive plan for further deepening reform across the board to advance Chinese modernization.

Xi said China will always uphold the basic state policy of opening up to the outside world, keep improving its market-oriented, law-based, and world-class business environment for companies from all countries including the United States, and continue to liberalize and facilitate trade and investment.

Chinese modernization, with its new achievements, will provide new opportunities for the world, he added.

Xi expressed hope that USCBC and friends from all sectors will continue to care for and support China-US relations, take an active part in Chinese modernization, join hands together to write a new chapter of openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, and make new contribution to the steady, sound and sustainable development of China-US relations.

On the same day, US President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 gala dinner of the USCBC.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     