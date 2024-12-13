Xi hears report from HKSAR chief executive
2024-12-13
President Xi Jinping on Friday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region John Lee, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.
During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Lee on Hong Kong's current situation and the HKSAR government's work.
