Former head coach of China national men's football team sentenced to 20 years for bribery
10:25 UTC+8, 2024-12-13 0
Li Tie, former head coach of China's national men's football team, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for paying and taking bribes.
The sentence was handed down by the Intermediate People's Court of Xianning in Hubei Province, central China, on Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
