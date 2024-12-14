Fishing vessel capsizes in Yellow Sea, 12 aboard
A capsized fishing vessel was found in the central area of the Yellow Sea off the east coast of China at around 11 am on Saturday, according to the Shandong maritime search and rescue center.
The vessel has been preliminarily identified as the one reported missing from an area nearby at around 11 pm on Friday -- which was carrying 12 people.
Search and rescue efforts continue.
