China's job market remains stable in January-November

China's job market remained generally stable in the first 11 months of 2024, as the surveyed urban unemployment rate on average edged down on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday.

The surveyed urban unemployment rate on average in China stood at 5.1 percent in the first 11 months of this year, down 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement.

In November, the surveyed urban unemployment rate in the country came in at 5 percent, staying flat compared to the previous month, the data showed.