Shenzhou-19 crew completes first extravehicular activities
23:05 UTC+8, 2024-12-17 0
Shenzhou-19 crew members aboard China's orbiting space station on Tuesday completed the first extravehicular activities of their mission, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
Song Lingdong became the first Chinese astronaut born after 1990 to carry out EVAs in space, the agency said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
