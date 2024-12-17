﻿
China extends visa-free transit stays to 240 hours

  11:28 UTC+8, 2024-12-17       0
China announced a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the stay for eligible foreign travelers from the original 72 and 144 hours to 240 hours.
China announced on Tuesday a significant relaxation of its visa-free transit policy, extending the permitted stay for eligible foreign travelers from the original 72 and 144 hours to 240 hours, or 10 days.

Effective immediately, 21 additional ports have been designated for visa-free entry and exit, and the areas in which transit travelers can stay have been expanded, according to a statement from National Immigration Administration.

Under the updated policy, eligible citizens from 54 countries, including Russia, Brazil, Britain, the United States and Canada, can enter China visa-free when transiting to a third country or region.

These travelers may now enter through any of the 60 ports across 24 provinces, regions and municipalities and stay within the designated areas for up to 240 hours.

A notable feature of the policy adjustment is the introduction of cross-regional travel that allows foreign visitors to move freely across the 24 specified provincial-level regions during their 10-day stay.

China recorded nearly 29.22 million inbound foreign visits between January and November 2024, up 86.2 percent year on year. Of these, 17.45 million entered the country visa-free, marking a significant 123.3 percent year-on-year growth.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
