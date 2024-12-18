﻿
Xi acknowledges work of outgoing Macau SAR chief executive

Xinhua
  22:12 UTC+8, 2024-12-18
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Ho Iat Seng, the outgoing chief executive of the Macau Special Administrative Region, expressing the central authorities' full acknowledgment of the work of Ho and the fifth-term Macau SAR government.

Xi said Ho has risen to challenges in a pragmatic and productive manner during his five-year term as chief executive. "This is no easy task, yet you have achieved high accomplishments," he noted.

Xi arrived in Macau earlier in the day for celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland and the inauguration of the SAR's sixth-term government. He will also inspect the Macau SAR.

Xi commended Ho for leading Macau in fully and accurately implementing the "one country, two systems" policy with unwavering determination, resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, overcoming the severe challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and striving to diversify the economy in an appropriate way.

He expressed the hope that Ho will actively support the incoming chief executive and his team, and continue contributing to the advancement of the "one country, two systems" cause and the development of both Macau and the country as a whole.

Ho expressed heartfelt gratitude for the trust and support given by President Xi and the central government, saying that the Macau SAR government, thanks to the staunch support from the central authorities, has elevated the SAR to a new level on all fronts.

Senior Chinese officials Cai Qi and Xia Baolong were present at the meeting.

Source: Xinhua
