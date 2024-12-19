News / Nation

Xi commends Macau's achievements in past 5 'extraordinary' years

Xinhua
  22:40 UTC+8, 2024-12-19
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday commended the Macau Special Administrative Region for its achievements over the past five "extraordinary" years.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a welcome dinner held by the SAR government on the eve of the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland.

Against the background of accelerating global transformation not seen in a century and the once-in-a-century pandemic, the fifth-term SAR government has rallied and led the people of all sectors in Macau to rise to the challenges, made results-oriented efforts, ensured a steady economic recovery and achieved progress in all undertakings, Xi noted.

Over the past five years, Macau has made new progress in appropriate economic diversification, and reached a new level in improving people's well-being, Xi said.

Macau's political and social foundation, rooted in love for the Chinese nation and love for Macau, is more solid and stronger, and its international influence and visibility have risen significantly, he added.

The remarkable achievements are attributable to the full and faithful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy, to the vigorous support of the central government and the mainland, and to the active involvement of the international community, Xi noted.

They are also the result of the hard work and all-out efforts of people from all sectors in Macau united under the leadership of the Macau SAR government, he added.

Macau enjoys the unique advantages of "one country, two systems" and has laid a solid foundation for development, Xi noted.

Macau should proactively align itself with national development strategies such as building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, and seek to play a bigger role on the international stage, Xi said.

The SAR should uphold the underlying values of love for the Chinese nation and love for Macau while embracing greater openness, inclusiveness and solidarity, and work to attract the best minds to jointly build a better Macau, he said.

Macau needs to demonstrate stronger resolve and greater courage in reform and innovation, said Xi, adding that the region could leverage the institutional strengths of "one country, two systems" to break new ground in its development.

Ho Iat Seng, outgoing chief executive of the SAR, said in his speech that Macau should make greater contributions to building China into a stronger country and achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Ho expressed his firm belief that the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Macau SAR Sam Hou Fai will lead the new government and all sectors of Macau to write a new chapter in the practice of "one country, two systems" with Macau characteristics.

Cai Qi and other senior officials attended the event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
