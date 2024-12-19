﻿
News / Nation

China's homegrown C919 aircraft carries 1 mln passengers

Xinhua
  20:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0
China's domestically developed large passenger aircraft, the C919, reached the milestone of having carried 1 million passengers on Thursday, said China Eastern Airlines.
Xinhua
  20:57 UTC+8, 2024-12-19       0

China's domestically developed large passenger aircraft, the C919, reached the milestone of having carried 1 million passengers on Thursday, said China Eastern Airlines.

The 1 millionth passenger on the C919 was on flight MU 2158 from Shanghai to Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Thursday, operated by China Eastern Airlines.

"This is my first time flying on a domestically developed large passenger aircraft, and I feel very lucky and proud," said the lucky passenger surnamed Lin. "I hope to experience more 'Made in China" on my travels, and I wish the C919 the greatest success in the skies."

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China has delivered a total of 14 C919 aircraft to three leading Chinese airlines so far. China began commercial operation of the C919 on May 28, 2023.

The first C919 large passenger aircraft was delivered to China Eastern Airlines on December 9, 2022. To date, China Eastern Airlines has expanded its C919 fleet to nine aircraft, operating eight regular routes, completed 6,240 commercial flights, and carried over 850,000 passengers.

China Southern Airlines and Air China received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai on August 28. Currently, China Southern Airlines has four C919 operational routes that connect Guangzhou with Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Haikou, while Air China has four C919 operational routes that connect Beijing with Shanghai, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Wuhan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China Southern Airlines
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     