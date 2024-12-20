China urges Philippines to immediately stop infringement, provocation at Huangyan Dao: spokesperson
21:22 UTC+8, 2024-12-20 0
CCG has urged the Philippines to immediately cease its infringements after the illegal intrusion of a Philippine aircraft into the airspace over China's Huangyan Dao on Thursday.
21:22 UTC+8, 2024-12-20 0
The China Coast Guard has urged the Philippines to immediately cease its infringements and provocations after the illegal intrusion of a Philippine aircraft into the airspace over China's Huangyan Dao on Thursday.
"Huangyan Dao has always been part of China's territory. The Philippines' moves seriously violate China's sovereignty and could easily lead to unexpected incidents at sea or in the air," CCG spokesperson Liu Dejun said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports