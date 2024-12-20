Xi attends Macau SAR anniversary celebration, new gov't inauguration
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday morning attended a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macau's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR).
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administered the oath of office to Sam Hou Fai, new chief executive of the Macau SAR.