Man sentenced to death with reprieve for driving car into crowd

A man who drove a car into a crowd in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve on Monday for endangering public safety by dangerous means.

At around 7:37 am on November 19, Huang Wen crashed a car into a crowd in Dingcheng District of Changde. After the vehicle stopped, he exited the car and continued attacking people, leaving 30 injured, including 18 students.

Changde Intermediate People's Court found that Huang committed the crime as a result of investment losses and family conflicts, acting out in an attempt to vent his personal frustrations.

Huang was also deprived of his political rights for life.