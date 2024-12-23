China's 5G subscriptions surpass 1 billion amid strong uptake

China's 5G mobile phone subscriptions reached 1.002 billion by the end of November, a milestone in the world's leading telecom market, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed Monday.

This figure represents 56 percent of all mobile phone subscriptions in the country, marking an increase of 9.4 percentage points compared to the end of the previous year.

The rapid growth in 5G subscriptions has been supported by massive infrastructure development. MIIT figures show China had deployed about 4.2 million 5G base stations by the end of last month.

Earlier this year, industry calculations indicated that China's 5G base stations — the relay point between mobile phones and the larger Internet — accounted for more than 60 percent of the global total, highlighting the country's leading position in 5G deployment worldwide.

China has 29 5G stations per 10,000 people, marking the early completion of a development goal set for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), said Zhang Yunming, vice minister of MIIT, earlier this month.

Zhang said 5G networks now provide comprehensive coverage across China, including key areas such as government service centers, cultural and tourism sites, and major transportation routes. The ministry is also expanding 5G coverage in rural and remote areas.

The MIIT and 11 other government departments have jointly issued an upgraded plan for large-scale 5G applications, targeting widespread implementation by end-2027.

This second "Set Sail" action plan since 2021 emphasizes strengthening 5G applications, particularly in consumer-oriented sectors. It sets 2027 targets, including 38 5G base stations per 10,000 people, a 5G personal user penetration rate exceeding 85 percent, and 5G network access traffic accounting for over 75 percent of the total traffic.

China's 5G-led mobile ecosystem created about 8 million jobs in 2023, according to a Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) report. Another industry report estimates that in the five years since 5G's commercial launch in China in 2019, it has directly driven a total economic output of about 5.6 trillion yuan (about 767 billion US dollars) and indirectly boosted output by around 14 trillion yuan.

As a key digital economy infrastructure, 5G is crucial for developing new quality productive forces in China, promoting integrating various digital technologies through ubiquitous connectivity.

China's economic hub, Shanghai, has unveiled an ambitious three-year plan this month to implement large-scale 5G applications by 2026 fully. The plan aims to accelerate the adoption of 5G-A (5G Advanced) technology and its deep integration with artificial intelligence. Key targets include achieving a 5G personal user penetration rate exceeding 90 percent.

The city will focus on creating high-standard 5G-connected factories and establishing continuous 5G and 5G-A network coverage for low-altitude flight routes across Shanghai. The plan also explores integrating 5G with cutting-edge technologies like humanoid robots and new power systems.

Shanghai's ambitious plans reflect a broader global trend in 5G adoption and expansion. As cities worldwide race to implement 5G technology, the global market is seeing significant growth.

Global 5G subscriptions increased by 163 million during the third quarter of this year to 2.1 billion, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, which said 4G subscriptions continue to decline as subscribers migrate to 5G.

The Swedish telecommunications giant said that global 5G subscriptions are forecast to reach nearly 2.3 billion by the end of the year. This would represent over 25 percent of all mobile subscriptions worldwide.

The world's total 5G subscriptions are expected to reach 6.3 billion and make up 67 percent of all mobile subscriptions in 2030, according to the report.