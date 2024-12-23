﻿
Former Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps senior official sentenced to 14 years for bribery

Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the CPC committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, was sentenced to 14 years for accepting bribes.
Jiao Xiaoping, a former standing committee member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) committee of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for accepting bribes.

Jiao, also former deputy commander of the corps, was found to have accepted bribes worth over 67.43 million yuan (about 9.38 million US dollars), according to a verdict issued on Monday by a court in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

He was fined 5 million yuan, and all his illegal gains must be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, the court sentence read.

The court found that Jiao had taken advantage of his various former positions to provide assistance for others in matters such as loan financing and share acquisition while illegally accepting bribes in return.

Jiao was placed under probe in February 2023, before being expelled from the CPC and removed from the public office in July of the same year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
