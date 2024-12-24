﻿
News / Nation

China vows to strengthen Yellow River ecosystem protection

  20:37 UTC+8, 2024-12-24
The Chinese government has pledged more efforts to protect the ecosystem of the Yellow River, the country's second-longest river, which is known as the country's "mother river."
The State Council and relevant departments will implement the strictest possible system for water resource protection and utilization along the river, Vice Premier Liu Guozhong said at a meeting held during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee.

At the meeting, lawmakers deliberated a report on the enforcement of the Yellow River Protection Law. The meeting was attended by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

Liu pledged to improve the flood prevention and disaster mitigation system for the river basin, and to accelerate the transition to green and low-carbon development.

﻿
